Prisciliano Ramirez
Prisciliano Ramirez, age 95 of Ontario, entered eternal rest on May 28, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his brother Fernando Ramirez of El Paso, Texas; and sisters Eva Ramirez Paz y Puente of Mexico and Socorro Ramirez Benitez of El Paso, Texas.
Prisciliano is survived by his wife of 76 years, Josephine Pando Ramirez of Ontario; daughters Yolanda Ramirez Peterson of Chino, Priscilla Ramirez Knutson of Beaumont, and son Arthur Prisciliano Ramirez of Fullerton. He is also survived by seven grandchildren Diane Chavez, Stanley, Art Prisciliano Ramirez Jr. of Colorado, Denise Chavez Hrycyk of Yucaipa, Joe Chavez of Desert Hot Springs, Steven Peterson of Eastvale, Jaime Ramirez of Corona and Rachael Ramirez Singh of Fullerton; twelve great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a sister, Antonia Ramirez of El Paso, Texas.
Services will be private on June 21, 2022. Rosary will be recited at Funeraria del Angel in Chino, 13002 Central Ave.
Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona.
