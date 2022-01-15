Betty Arlene Dismukes
August 19, 1933 – January 2, 2022
Surrounded by her loving family, Betty Arlene (Sweeney) Dismukes, passed peacefully into the hands of our Lord on January 2, 2022. Betty was born in Merrimac, Massachusetts on August 19, 1933 to a large family with eleven brothers and sisters. Although she was a Southern California resident for over 65 years, she never lost her kinship for her beloved New England, nor her East Coast family. Although small in stature Betty was a tower of strength. She survived many obstacles in her young life.
After graduating from high school Betty joined the United States Air Force proudly serving her country.
Her separation from the service occurred at Norton Air Base in San Bernardino. In 1957 she met her soon-to-be husband Melvin. Their love of dancing drew them together. Dancing, and love, lasted throughout their 64 years together.
From an early age Betty loved to read, and sing, which continued throughout her life. She enjoyed harmonizing with her sister Maude Lewis. Betty was also an accomplished oil painter. Her greatest joy was her family, all family, and of course, the colors of autumn leaves in Massachusetts.
Betty is survived by her husband Melvin Dismukes; her daughters, Sheryl Cardoza, Valerie (Rudy) Martinez, Tammy Smith, and son, Brian (Sue) Dismukes. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Betty adored them all. Betty is preceded in death by her grandson Joshua Tapley, and daughter-in-law Jan Dismukes.
The celebration of Betty’s life will be held on January 17, 1:00pm, at Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Ave., Riverside. All are invited. The mortuary will require masks. We hope you are vaccinated or have tested negative within 24 hours of the service.
