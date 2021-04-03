Carmen (Placencia) Anguiano
Born: June 6th, 1927
Called to Heaven: March 1st, 2021
She is preceded in death by her husband Jesus Anguiano, Parents Simon and Encarnacion Placencia, Brother Francisco Placencia and Sister Antonia Negrete.
She is survived by her four children: Frank Anguiano (Minerva) of Riverside, Cecelia Ramos of Chino Hills, Louise Hernandez (Fernando) of Riverside and Nancy Santana of Perris. She is also survived by 12 Grandchildren and 25 Great Grandchildren.
She was a long-time resident of Chino, CA. She lived life caring and serving others.
She was a devoted Mother and Grandmother. She was known to her Great Grandchildren as “Lita”. Always willing to help her family. She was the best Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister anybody could have asked for. She will truly be missed.
Services will be held at Montecito Memorial Park in Colton.
Viewing: April 13th, 2021 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Graveside Services; April 14th, 2021 @ 11:00 am
