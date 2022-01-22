James L. Miller
June 14, 1948 – Jan. 12, 2022
James L. Miller of Tucson, Arizona was born on June 14, 1948, and entered heaven on January 12, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Jean Miller and brother Ron Miller. He is survived by his wife, Helen Castro-Miller, sister Sandy Durante, daughter Annette Pedersen, son Kip Miller, and four grandchildren.
James graduated in Claremont, California, and worked at Raytheon (General Dynamics) for 30 years. He moved to Arizona in 1994.
James was a man who enjoyed his life as a talented artist who loved to paint, do pottery, and enjoyed life to the fullest. His love for the Lord brings us peace as he celebrates his eternal life in heaven.
Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley in Chino, followed by burial at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Covina. Services are being provided by Southern California Funeral Home.
