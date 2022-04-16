Bernardo Santos Jr.
August 12, 1946 – February 24, 2022
Bernardo Santos Jr., age 75, of Chino, California, passed away on to eternal rest on February 24, 2022. He was born August 12, 1946, was raised and lived out his entire life as a Chino resident. Bernie is preceded in death by his parents Bernardo and Maria Santos, and his siblings Pedro, Julio, and Barbara.
Bernie is survived by his sister-in-law Christina (Pedro); two nephews, John (Cecilia) and Pete (Frances); two nieces, Helen (Edward) and Diane (Tony). He is also survived by several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Bernie’s family is grateful to Reggie Lara for the friendship and assistance he provided to Bernie during the last years of his life.
Bernie is an Army Veteran and a retired Libby Glass Forklift Driver. He was a member of St Margaret’s Catholic Church, Chino, where he is was an usher, and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. He also taught Catechism for many years at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Chino. Bernie enjoyed being around his family and friends. His presence and laughter will be missed.
A memorial service will be held will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel, Chino with a Rosary Service at 10:00 AM. A Funeral Mass will occur the same day at 12:00 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church, Chino. He will be laid to rest during a private ceremony at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA.
