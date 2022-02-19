Arthur Cedano
Arthur Cedano, 75, died Jan. 4, 2022 in Redlands. He was born and raised in Chino and attended Chino High School.
He was retired from Ralph’s grocery store.
He was born Oct. 11, 1946 and lived at Asistencia Villa in Redlands at the time of his death.
Funeral services were held Feb. 1. He was buried at Mt. View Cemetery in San Bernardino.
