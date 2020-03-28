Susan A. De Boer
Susan A. De Boer of Ontario died March 21, 2020 in Ontario following an extended illness. She was 87.
Mrs. De Boer was born Oct. 13, 1932 in Boyes Hot Springs, California. She was a homemaker. Her husband of 52 years, George De Boer, was a cattle breeder in the Chino Valley.
Private services are planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.