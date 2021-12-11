Henry Herrere Rivas
August 13, 1931 – November 26, 2021
Henry Herrera Rivas, resident of Chino, California, 90, passed away surrounded by his family and friends on November 26, 2021. Mr. Rivas was born August 13, 1931 to Luis Rivas and Margrete Herrera. Mr. Henry Rivas served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was selected to provide security detachment for the 5-star General. Mr. Rivas lived a fulfilling life as a husband, father, grandpa, uncle and friend. Mr. Rivas was deacon to the West Whittier Apostolic Church for many years assisting in the building of the new sanctuary, now known as “City of Refuge.” He was the sole proprietor of “Henry’s Gardening Service” of Whittier and Chino, California and the surrounding areas. His established business was very successful and the means of supporting his large family. He loved gardening and had a “green-thumb” that proved very beneficial to his clients who relied on him for care of their yards. He loved animals and collected birds and homing pigeons.
Mr. Rivas will be remembered for his kindness and compassion to man-kind. Mr. Rivas is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Elisa Alice Rivas and there surviving nine children; Rebecca Pena of Fort Worth, Texas; Eva Wertz of Spicewood, Texas; Deborah Martinez of San Bernardino, California, Henry Rivas Jr of Chino, California, Diane Rivas of Chino, California, Tommy Rivas of Everman, Texas, Paul Rivas of Moreno Valley, California, Elizabeth Belmontes of Upland, California, RuthAnne Rivas of Upland, California, along with their spouses and children.
Funeral services will be held at “City of Refuge” 5724 Esperanza Ave., Whittier, California 90606 on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and to be continued with graveside ceremony at Rose Hills Cemetery at 2:00p.m.
