Doris Bomberger Waller
Retired Chino High teacher Doris Waller, 95, died June 9, 2020 in La Verne.
She began her 40-year teaching career at Chino High in 1947 when the school had 500 students and 20 teachers and was open to students in seventh through 12th grades.
She retired in June 1987.
She was born in San Diego, graduated from Poly High School in Riverside and earned a degree from La Verne College prior to working for Chino High. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob.
She is survived by her brother, Dale; two nephews, several cousins and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral or burial services were not held.
