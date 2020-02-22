Valdemar Carvalho Barcelos

Valdemar Carvalho Barcelos of Chino died Feb. 10, 2020 at his home. He was 87.

Mr. Barcelos was born April 14, 1932 on Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal. He moved to Chino in 1973 and was a retired manufacturing supervisor.

Services were held Feb. 19 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Ontario.

