William Vincent
August 5, 1960 - May 31, 2020
William Vincent Jirava was born on August 5, 1960, in Ritzville, Washington, and entered into heaven on May 31, 2020. He is proceeded in death by his father by Roger Jirava. And is survived by his Mother Karen Booth, his 4 siblings Nancy Muse, Tom (Jill) Jirava, Glenda Cano and Susie Donahue, his loving wife of 38 years Denise Jirava, 3 children Heather (Manny) Winningham, Jimmy (Tina) Parry, Jeremy Jirava and 4 grandchildren, Brooke Winningham, Blaine Winningahm, Breann Winningham, Jack Parry and 11 nieces and nephews. All who knew him, as “Bill” and some were lucky enough to call him “Poppy” he proudly serviced 6 year in the Marine Corps. and during that time he was a jet mechanic and even flew with the blue angles. Bill was also a Cub/Boy Scout Leader for Troops 202 and 211 for a total of 10 years. For over 46 years Bill was an Amateur Ham Radio Operator and belong to several Ham Radio groups including Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service since 1992. Being part of the Ham Radio community allowed him to help in times of emergency and on special events talk with astronauts in the International Space Station. Bill was a man who loved the outdoors, he enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, shooting, and spending time with his family. Bill was a proud American and loved to argue with anyone who said otherwise. This was a man who enjoyed everything the lord blessed him with and was humbled by his blessing in life, to anyone who knew him, knew he was a happy man. Services will be held Crestlawn Memorial Park in Riverside, June 15, 2020 internment will at 2:00 p.m.
(0) comments
