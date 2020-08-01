Ramon H. Gonzales
April 27, 1925 - July 3, 2020
Long time Chino resident, Ramon H. Gonzales, passed away July 3, 2020.
He was home with his children and family around him. He was born in Precidio, Texas on April 27, 1925 and served in the Army Air Corps in WWII. His wife of 60 years, Blanch V (Martinez) Gonzales, passed away in 2005.
He is survived by three children, five grand-children, seven great grand-children, four great great grand-children, one brother and three sisters.
Services were held at Funeraria Del Angel in Chino and he was buried July 28th, at Riverside National Cemetary with “Honor Guard” services. (Due to covid-19 restrictions, only immediate family were able to attend).
