Lou Moreno

Louis William Moreno, a longtime community leader, died April 27, 2021 at the age of 85.
He was born Aug. 21, 1935 in Corona and lived in Chino since age one.
Mr. Moreno worked for the Chino Police Department for 28 years, retiring as captain in 1985.
He founded the Chino Youth Services, the Community Action Council, the Police Community Relations Board and co-founded the Chino Youth Boxing Club with Bobby Sedillo in the late 1960s.
Mr. Moreno was on the Chino Valley school district board of education from 1981 to 1989. In March, he was awarded the 2020 Edwin Rhodes Community Service Award from the City of Chino.
He was married and had seven children, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
