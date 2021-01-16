Richard Charles Lanzing
October 18, 1926 – December 14, 2020
Richard (Dick) Lanzing was born on October 18, 1926 in Grand Rapids, MI. He was the oldest of three children born to Ferdinand C. Lanzing and Helen (Moore) Lanzing. When he was 17 his family moved to Pomona, California. Upon turning 18 in 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged on July 4, 1946, standing his last night’s watch on the U.S.S. Constitution in Boston Harbor.
After leaving the service and prior to commencing architectural studies at U.C. Berkley, he and four of his friends were among the first to travel the newly opened AlCan Highway working their way up to Alaska; creating a summer of adventure and memories that lasted a lifetime. Some 50 years later, those same five friends and their wives traveled again to Alaska on a reunion cruise. Richard worked for a time for the U.S. Forest Service which introduced him to the beauty of the Eastern Sierra where he continued to enjoy a lifetime of camping, hiking and fishing.
Richard spent most of his career as a mechanical engineer in the Aerospace industry. He married Clara (Elaine) Newkirk in 1951. They raised three children in Glendora, CA living there until his retirement when they moved to Pinon Hills, CA to build a house. During this time they also toured the United States in their travel trailer.
After Elaine suffered a stroke in 1998, he divided his time between his home in the high desert and his daughter’s home in Chino so that he could be closer to his wife in Skilled Nursing at Inland Christian Home, and subsequently moved into one of the cottages and later Assisted Living.
Richard was curious about everything, especially history, and would read anything that he could find. He was a skilled handyman and loved listening to all types of music. He was very social and enjoyed interacting with people of all ages. He was always open to new adventures, traveling solo across country well into his late eighties.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, his son David and his sister Betty. He is survived by his brother Donald of Redding, CA, daughters Peggy (Gary) Laughlin of Chino, Nancy (Craig) Cox of Las Vegas, granddaughters Cody, Jessi, Danielle and Katelyn, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Richard’s family is very grateful to Inland Christian Home for the community, care, and support both he and his wife Elaine received over the past twenty-two years.
Contributions may be made to Inland Christian Home, 1950 S. Mountain Ave.,
Ontario, CA 91762
Military honors and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
