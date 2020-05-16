CHINO CHARLIE SALIBA
Charles Gabriel Saliba, 91, a resident of Chino for 57 years passed away May 9, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born to Gabriel M. and Bahia M. Saliba in Savannah, GA. He moved to California in 1948 and married Johnnie M. Knight. They had two children while he pursued his lifelong career in the retail grocery industry.
In 1963, he became known as Chino Charlie when he moved his family to Chino to become the store manager of the original Alpha Beta Supermarket at the corner of Central and Walnut. He became well known in the community as he penned his “Chino Charlie Sez” column next to the weekly Alpha Beta sales ads in the Chino Champion. If he wasn’t reporting the scores of Chino High School’s sports teams, he always had words of wisdom and humor for the Champion readers.
He was active in the community’s Lion’s Club and Chino High Sports Booster’s Club while supporting a variety of local groups and events. He was a member of the Chino Methodist Church for many years. He made time with family and friends a priority in his life.
He was preceded in death by his wife Johnnie, of 65 years in 2014, his brother and two sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Loraine Saliba Palmer, his son, Mark Saliba and two grandchildren. He will be interred after a private graveside service in San Diego.
Given Charlie’s love for his home of Chino, the family, in lieu of flowers, request donations go to Chino Food Pantries.
