Kenneth Edward Smith
May 17,1929 – April 8,2020
Kenneth (Ken) Edward Smith passed away at home in Jerome, ID at 90 years
old. He was born May 17, 1929 in Keytesville, MO.
Ken grew up and worked on the Smith family farm in Keytesville. He had nine siblings. He graduated from Keytesville High School in 1947 and served in the U.S. Army from 1951 until 1953. He moved to Chino, CA in 1955. He married Patsy Bennett of Brunswick, MO on September 1, 1956. He worked many years on the egg ranch of Gerald Brown on Central Avenue in Chino. During the 1970’s, the chickens were replaced by Christmas trees and the egg ranch became the Smith and Brown Christmas Tree Farm.
Ken and Pat moved back to Missouri in 1981 where he worked at Fayette High School until his retirement in 1992. They moved to Jerome, ID in 2001. Ken loved taking care of his yard, gardening, and woodworking in his shop. He grew up in, and was an active member of the Methodist church for most of his life. He joined the Church of the Nazarene in Twin Falls, ID.
Ken is survived by the love of his life, Patsy Smith, sons Duane (Candee) Smith of Brunswick, MO and Darrell (Susan) Smith of Chino, CA, sisters Kathryn Smith of Kansas City, MO and Edna Smith of Springfield, MO, five grandchildren (Jason, Jared, Heather, Shaun, and Sara), eight great grandchildren, brother-in-law Dick Bennett of Brunswick, MO, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and interment will take place in Missouri sometime in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice Visions, Inc., 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls, ID 83301; phone: 208-735-0121
