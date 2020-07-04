Marilyn Agnes Franke
September 29, 1929 - June 19 2020
Marilyn Agnes Franke, 90, of Chino, died Friday, June 19th 2020 at Reche Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Rialto. Marilyn was a resident of Chino for 44 years. Marilyn was born September 29, 1929 in Chicago, lllinois and was a bank teller for Bank of America for 53 years.
Marilyn was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Ontario.
Marilyn is survived by her children, daughter Marsha Janes and her husband Rex of Corona; daughter Liane Bennett of West Richland, Washington; son creg Franke and his wife Lisa of Chino Hills; son Kevin Franke and his wife Terry of Chino; daughter Felicia Franke-Cordeiro and husband Renaldo of Chino; grandson Mike Janes and his wife Lynee of Yorba Linda; granddaughter Shannon Fotinos and husband John of Eastvale; grandsons Darren Boswell of Oxnard, Thomas Franke of Chino, David Franke of Chino, Matt Franke of Huntington Beach, Brian Franke of Chino Hills, John Cordeiro of Chino, and granddaughter Allyson Franke of Chino Hills; great-grandsons Tyler Boswell of Oxnard, Kyle Janes of Yorba Linda, Jack Janes of Yorba Linda, Nathan Fotinos of Eastvale and Samuel Fotinos of Eastvale.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter Marilyn Boswell in 1980; her grandson Steven Boswell in 1990; and her husband Carlton in 2015.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, July 9th at 7pm at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 920 W. 6th St., Ontario.
Graveside service will be held Friday, July 10th at 11am
at Riverside National Cemetery.
