Anita (Annie) Valencia
April 21, 1940 – March 3, 2022
Annie, 81, passed away peacefully at home on March 3, 2022 with loved ones by her side.
Annie lived her entire life in Chino, in the house her father built. She retired from Faberg’e in Pomona. Her dedication to family and friends extended beyond immediate family. She will be missed by many.
Annie was the youngest of three children born to Jesus and Maria Gonzales. She was born on April 21, 1940. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Alfonso Gonzales, sister Herlinda Morales, grandson Daniel Padilla. They were all residents of Chino.
Annie is survived by daughters, Mary Ann Padilla and Cynthia Gonzales, both of Chino. Son, Paul Valencia Jr. (Regina) of Bowling Green, MO. Seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of life will be on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 3-6 p.m. at the Senior Center, 13170 Central Avenue, Chino.
