Alicia Becerril Alvarado
Sept. 17, 1929 - Dec. 22, 2021
Alicia Becerril Alvarado, 92, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2021, in her Chino home of 56 years, surrounded by family. She was born in Michoacan, Mexico on September 17, 1929. Alicia was married to Bernabe Becerril for 60 years; they had 11 children.
Alicia is survived by her children; Jose Luis, Alberto, Maria Alicia Becerril-Hernandez, Gloria Elena Becerril Johansen, Celia Becerril Pizzo, Guillermo, Esteban, Leticia Becerril Vazquez; 28 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernabe and sons Fernando, Jose David and Bernabe, Jr.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday January 6, 2022, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Chino. Burial will follow the funeral at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Pomona. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Del Angel Mortuary in Chino.
