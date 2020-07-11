Michael Anthony Solorio
Michael Anthony Solorio, 57, a 20-year resident of Chino and 37-year resident of Ontario, died June 21, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Salvador Solorio and Petra Chavez.
Mr. Solorio is survived by his wife, Sandra Solorio; brothers Raymond Solorio and Manuel Solorio; sister Della Gonzales; stepsons Luis Arroyo and Carlos Arroyo; and three grandchildren. Funeral Services were private.
