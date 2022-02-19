Dominica (Monique) Elgart Berterretche
April 29, 1931 – February 1, 2022
Rosary will be on Sunday, March 13th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Funeria Del Angels Mortuary (13002 Central Ave, Chino).
The funeral mass will take place on Monday, March 14th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (12686 Central Ave, Chino), followed by interment at 11:30 a.m. at Bellevue Memorial Cemetery (1240 West G St., Ontario).
