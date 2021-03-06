Patricia Sonia Ayala
a.k.a Tricia Lopez
Tricia Lopez of Chino, CA, was born Feb. 29, 1964 and entered into heaven Feb. 13, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Manuel Lopez, Ofelia Hernandez and stepfather Israel Hernandez. She is survived by her four children Jessica Ayala-Tapia, Donald Ayala III, Vincent Audelo, and Serena Lopez all of Chino, California. She’s also survived by 10 grandchildren.
She was a lifelong resident of Chino. She lived her life serving and caring for others. She was a devoted mother and grandmother that loved her family unconditionally. She was always willing to help out others in need. She was a good friend and the best mother and grandmother anybody could ask for. She will be missed by many.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Chino on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 9:30 AM (viewing)10:30 AM (rosary) followed by Mass then burial at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona, California. Services are being provided by Southern California Funeral Home.
