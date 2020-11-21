Louis Joseph Abacherli
July 29, 1933 - November 3, 2020
On Tuesday November 3, 2020, Louis Joseph Abacherli (Papa) passed away at the age of 87. Louie was born on July 29, 1933 and would call Chino his home for his entire life. He attended St. George Catholic School and graduated from Chino High school in 1951. Chino High school is where he met his wife Judy (Nana). They married March 28, 1953.
The same year Louie was drafted for the Korean War. Together they raised six children Lucy, Joe, Linda, Lisa, Leon, and Frances out on the Homestead. They in turn blessed them with 15 grandchildren. This is when they officially became Nanas and Papa. They were then again blessed with 22 (and counting) great grandchildren.
Papa loved his sports, and he loved USC. He loved watching his children play sports. And later, when he wasn’t watching his grandchildren play sports, he was usually at a USC football game with Nanas.
Papa was loved by many and was always willing to help a friend in need. He was a straight shooter and would always tell it as it is. No doubt traits instilled in him by his Chino Pioneer family roots. He also had his humor, which he never lost.
He passed surrounded by his family with classic country music playing in the background, as he requested.
