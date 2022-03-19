Edward Denzin
Longtime Chino Hills resident Edward Denzin, 71, died at home on March 16, 2022, after battling cancer. He was born in New Jersey on Nov. 27, 1950.
Mr. Denzin was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served as an E-3 Lance Corporal from 1969 to 1973.
He was a passionate advocate for veterans and volunteered with veterans groups, non-profit organizations, and civic committees all his life.
He was the founder of Service Animal Training that provides properly trained and certified service dogs to assist people with disabilities.
In 2016, he led the Vietnam Mobile Memorial Wall Committee to bring the wall to Ayala Park for Independence Day.
He helped build a Vietnam War exhibit to share the mementoes that were left at the wall that is now at the lobby of the Chino American Legion Post 299, where he served as second vice commander.
In the early years of the city, Mr. Denzin founded the first anti-graffiti program, served on the Chino Hills Sheriff’s Station citizens on patrol, the Chino Hills General Plan Committee, the Los Serranos Elementary School PTA, and founded an organization that donated computers to needy children.
He won the Outstanding Citizen of the Year with his wife Sheri, in 1993.
He was named Veteran of the Year by Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez and was named an “unsung hero” by the City of Chino Hills last year.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sheri Denzin; children Michael, James and Mindy Denzin: granddaughter Kalyn Rose Miller who he raised with Sheri; seven additional grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Carol Fite; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Jennifer Denzin.
His funeral will be held at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 5 at Riverside National Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will follow at Chino American Legion Post 299, 13759 Central Ave.
The community is welcome.
