Jerry P. Slack
Sept. 23, 1939 - Dec. 19, 2020
Jerry P. Slack of Sarasota, Florida, was born September 23, 1939 and passed away on December 19, 2020.
Jerry was preceded in death by his Parents, Elbia and Francis Slack and his younger sister Georgia. He is survived by his brothers Calvin and twin brother Jim, his sister Charlotte and her husband Bill, 3 nephews, 7 nieces, his three children, Vicki, Jeff and Dawn, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and his wife Dorothy.
Jerry was born in Nebraska and raised in Chino and graduated from Chino High School in 1957. He was self-employed and operated a detailing business in the city of Chino; serving local dairy businesses. Jerry would also periodically work for the local dairies doing extra work as needed.
Jerry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed taking his boat out with friends and family for a day of fishing on the Gulf. Jerry was also a car enthusiast and enjoyed spending time attending car shows and races
