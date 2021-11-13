Roseanne Marie Brown
Nov. 5, 1928 – Oct. 11, 2021
Roseanne Marie Brown passed away on October 11, 2021, at age 92. Her parents were Sadie and Zachary Williams.
She is survived by her son Kevin Corcoran, brothers George Williams and Terry Williams, and a niece and nephews.
Roseanne was born on November 5, 1928 in Scranton, PA. Roseanne moved to California to pursue a long career with the phone company soon after high school and worked her way up to engineer. She lived in Santa Monica, CA for a short time until she married and moved to Montclair, CA where she remained the rest of her life.
Roseanne dedicated herself to her beloved son, Kevin Corcoran. She always had a smile on her face when she was near Kevin. “She loved her family so much,” said her best friend of 40 years, Jean Johnson.
She kept in very close contact with her dear friends and spoke of them often.
Roseanne was also a fashionista, impeccably dressed, always coiffed, loved her high heels and wore them into her 80’s. She was a faithful member of her beloved Catholic church and prayed the rosary devoutly.
Above all, Roseanne was strong, funny, independent, and always spoke her mind.
Roseanne will be sorely missed by her friends and family and she will always be
in our hearts. She will forever be the wind beneath our wings.
The funeral mass will take place at St. Margaret Mary Church, 12686 Central Avenue, Chino, CA, on Tuesday, November 9 at Noon, followed by interment at Bellevue Memorial Cemetery, 1240 West G St., Ontario, CA, with reception to follow.
