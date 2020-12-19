Jason Eric Weinstein
December 9, 1963-December 15, 2020
Jason Eric Weinstein (57) gracefully and peacefully joined his father (Ira Martin Weinstein) in heaven on December 15, 2020. In a life he claimed was “well-lived and with little regrets,” this larger-than-life monster of a man and friend to all can finally get a little peace and quiet knowing that his three favorite women, his wife and two daughters, can no longer chirp in his ear “as only the Weinstein women can” about throwing his dirty socks in the laundry, not eating the secret stash of chocolate in the pantry that’s being saved for a special occasion, and hosing down the patio to get the spiders off the furniture.
Jason was born in the Bronx to Ira Weinstein and Joyce Ellen Weinstein (née Smith) in 1963. As a baby boomer, Jason enjoyed the All-American Life. His favorite activity growing up was playing stickball in the street with his siblings, Stacey Gay Weinstein and Marshall Adam Weinstein (although good luck getting anyone of them to admit who really busted the electrical wires with a hard hit from a wild pitch that saw the whole neighborhood lose power).
As the middle child, Jason largely charted his own course and eventually followed his passion for engineering to the West Coast after he earned a spot in the University of Southern California’s graduating class of 1985. Within his first week of stepping on that sweet, warm California soil, Jason met the babe he knew was going to be his for eternity. After his geeky-self worked up the courage to speak to that hotty-jock by asking to “borrow her volleyball at 2am,” (uh-huh, sure bud), Jason and Amelia (“Amy”) forged a relationship that would see them married in December of 1985.
By March of 1990, Jason somehow figured out fatherhood with the birth of his first daughter, Danielle Erin Weinstein. From the moment she arrived, his feisty, brown-eyed tornado had him wrapped around her polished pinky finger. And thank God for the practice because by 1994, Jason had a second go-around with the birth of his youngest kid, Samantha Lou Weinstein. Perhaps he finally got it right given that she came out of the womb singing every Bruce Springsteen song recorded.
Jason had the pleasure of going through his life with a tight-knit family. From every Anaheim Ducks hockey game (inaugural season ticket holder since 1993), to every soccer game his wife coached and his girls played in, to sitting in his matching chairs with Amy in their bedroom feeling proud of the fact that their daughters had figured out “how to adult,” Jason left this Earth with peace in his mind and joy in his heart. And that’s exactly how the rest of his family, Joyce (mother); Stacey (sister); Marshall (brother); Amelia Mae Weinstein (wife); and Danielle and Samantha (daughters) remember him.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, service arrangements are currently pending. Additionally, the family does not ask for flowers, but if you wish to make a donation
to remember Jason, please donate to St. Jude’s Medical Center in his name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.