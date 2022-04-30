Edward S. Delgado, Jr.
February 26, 1968 - April 4, 2022
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our son, brother, uncle, cousin and godfather Edward S. Delgado, Jr. on April 4, 2022.
Eddie was born February 26, 1968, in Upland, California to Eduardo and Marlene Delgado. He lived most of his early life in Chino, California before living in Texas and Arizona, then eventually moving back to Southern California.
He was a graduate of Don Lugo High School and former long-term employee of American Airlines.
His father Eduardo precedes him in death. He is survived by his Mother Marlene Delgado, brother Mike Delgado, sisters, Margaret Bowers and Raquel (Rocky) Gonzalez. Nephews Benjerman, William, Joseph, Julian, and great nephew Logan. With many cousins and extended family.
A celebration of life will be held May 6, 2022, 10AM at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Chino, California. Burial to follow immediately after at Holy Cross Cemetery, Pomona, California. Drapers Mortuary, Ontario, California is overseeing services.
