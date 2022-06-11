Flordeliza “Dee Dee” Yacapin Inay
April 19, 1940 – May 23, 2022
Flordeliza “Dee Dee” Inay of Chino died on May 23, 2022. Dee Dee was born in the Philippines on April 19, 1940. Dee Dee married the love of her life, Edison Inay on April 27, 1964 and became a Navy wife. She immigrated to the United States in 1965 where she lived on the Alameda Naval base. Dee Dee later moved to Anaheim and then finally to Chino.
Dee Dee was preceded in heaven by her husband of more than 50 years Edison and her daughter Eileen Simon. Dee Dee is survived by her daughter, DeAnna; son-in-law, Steve Prescott; four grandsons, Stephen, Austin, Owen and Evan; and son-in-law, John Simon of Yorba Linda.
Dee Dee was a resident of Chino for 44 years. Many long-time Chino residents knew Dee Dee as she worked at Mervyn’s in Chino for more than 10 years in customer service. Dee Dee loved to cook Filipino cuisine for family and friends, and she was known for making exceptionally delicious egg rolls and pancit noodles. Dee Dee found most enjoyment from her four grandsons, attending every graduation, football, soccer and baseball game they played.
A rosary will be held on Thursday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Funeraria del Angel Chino. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 17, at noon at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino. Burial will follow at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside at 2 p.m.
