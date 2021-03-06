Debra Ann Esparza
11/23/56 - 2/10/21
Born November 23, 1956; Ascended to Heaven February 10, 2021. Debra was a resident of Chino most of her life. She graduated Chino High School Class of 1974. She was preceded in death by her father Albert (Guite), and survived by her sweetheart of 28 years Mark, Mother Helen, Daughter Irene, Son Paul, Siblings Albert, Myra, and Mary. She loved the Lord with all her heart, and attended CCCV for the past 21 years. She enjoyed her RV at Mountain Lakes Resort, traveling, swimming, dancing, and family game nights. She worked at Liberty Mutual for 25 years, and was presently employed at Sedgwick Claims Management Services for almost 6 1/2 years. She will be extremely missed by her family every single day until we are reunited with her and our Lord Jesus Christ. Services will be held at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley March 12, 2021 at 10:00A.M.
