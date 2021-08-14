Paul Flores
November 26, 1953 – May 21, 2021
Paul Flores of Cherry Valley (former Chino and Fontana resident) passed away Friday morning, May 21, 2021, at the Loma Linda VA hospital after a three-year battle with cancer. He was given an “Honor Walk” by volunteers and staff at the hospital.
Paul was born on November 26, 1953, to Nick Flores and Verna Reyes Flores. He attended St. Mary Margaret School on Central Avenue in Chino. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, serving as an altar boy with his brothers, and a member of the Boy Scouts Troop 207. He graduated from Damien High School in La Verne, class of 1971. He attended Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga where he obtained his skills as a welder. He enlisted in the US Navy, based in Norfolk, Virginia. He worked as a handyman, with many clients in Orange County. He was known to love fishing, golf, horse races, and spoiling his many nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his brothers Thomas Flores (Nibia), Anthony, Stephen, David (Christina) and his sister Verna Delgado (Ray) and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nick (1985), Verna (2017) and a brother David Joseph (1949).
Internment will take place at Riverside National Cemetery on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 1:30 pm.
Igendaecab illabore ex ernatem atem et quatur senet alitios sed que dolupti utassus dolupitio blat ent laborro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.