Rose Daisy Brown
Sept. 19, 1949 - Mar. 12, 2020
Rose Daisy Brown passed away on March 12, 2020 at the age of 71 at her beloved home. She was born on September 19, 1949 in San Salvador, El Salvador. She came to the United States as a student on April 6, 1964 and made it her home. She was a resident of Chino, CA for 45 years. Her face was well known around her neighborhood and community from her daily walks. Rose was a Warehouse Technician & Training Coordinator for Caterpillar Logistics in Ontario, CA. She retired from Caterpillar Logistic in 2015 after 15 years of employment. She is survived by her daughter Beverly and son-in-law Erik Simon, her daughter Tencia and son-in-law Casey Pritchett and her son Hobie and daughter-in-law Nicole Kuebler. She has 6 grandchildren Katlyn, Macy, Brent, Celeste, Seth & Avery who she loved with her whole heart. She was married to her first husband Hobart Kuebler who died in 1984. She remarried Bob Brown in 1997 and was recently widowed by her husband Bob of 22 years on February 5, 2020. Her celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.