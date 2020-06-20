Lorraine Richartz started life as Lorraine Beverly Tripp in Dinuba California on October 06, 1926. Her family later moved to San Jacinto California where her father Arthur Tripp was a butcher and owned the local store. She attended San Jacinto High School earning Salutatorian honors. Then on to Pomona College earning a bachelors degree in Liberal Arts while focusing on vocal music. An accomplished singer and pianist she later worked with Fred Waring. Towards the end of WW2, while on vacation from school and working at her dad’s store, she met and fell in Love with her beloved husband John Richartz. They spent many wonderful days at his family’s Ranch in San Jacinto eventually purchasing a home in Chino. After graduating College, she was hired on at Chino High School to teach history, while developing an outstanding vocal music program. For over forty years hundreds, if not thousands, of Chino High School graduates and teachers performed on stage at her annual musicals and competed in competitions all over Southern California. Her beloved “Treble Tones” were the joy of her life winning many local and regional competitions over the years. After retiring Lorraine and John spent happy years in the Desert and Mountains, golfing and fishing, then traveling the world together until Johns passing a few years ago. She continued to travel on her own until recent ailments began to take their toll. At 93 and the end of life well lived she passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020. Lorraine is survived by her sons Jim and Scott, their wives Benita and Mary Jane, her grandkids Brianna, Courtney, Zachary, Haley, Cameron, and Josh, and her Great-Grandkids Wyatt, Wesley, Anthony, Allison, Jade, Daniel, Riley, Denver, and Chase. “Lovey”, as she was affectionately known in later years, lived a wonderful life while always being there for all of us. We Loved her dearly and we already miss her so much. May the good Lords grace comfort her as she now rests in peace. SDR
Covid 19 has made physical services difficult. A memorial page has been set up on Face Book at “In Loving Memory of Lorraine Richartz”. Lorraine’s remains will be placed along-side her Husband John at Riverside National Cemetery on a date to be determined. Attendance, as of now, will be limited to immediate family members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.