Andrew Lopez Partida
September 6, 1943 - February 28, 2021
Andrew passed away at 77 years young.
He was a Chino native, graduated from Chino High School in 1962 where he met and married his highschool sweetheart, Sarah Ruby Partida. Together they built a big family with six children; Andrew Jr, Debbie, Manuel, Margaret, Vincent and Regina. 25 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren a big beautiful family that he was so proud of and miss him so dearly. Andrew and Sarah were married almost sixty years he had been retired after 45 years as a plaster tender working with A. Lopez and Sons and also a proud Union member of Local 652. There will be no services at this time but if you would like to help the family with arrangements a GoFundMe account has been created at https://gofund.me/c90f0c9c
