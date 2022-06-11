Helen Gloria Ramos
February 21, 1934 – May 1, 2022
Helen Gloria Ramos was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 1, 2022. Helen was born February 21, 1934 to her parents Luis and Adelaida Tapia. She was born at their family home on 3rd St. in Chino, California. Growing up in the Tapia family meant you worked at the Tapia Market which was located on D St. in Chino. It also meant you went to church on Sunday. Helen loved to play hymns on the piano.
Helen married her husband Raul Ramos on August 26, 1951. They were married for 70 years, and had six children whose names are Gloria Campos, Cathy Campos, David Ramos, Linda Rocha, Laurie Ramirez, and Sandra Ramos. Helen had 25 grandchildren, 73 great grandchildren, and 10 great great-grandchildren. She always had the biggest smile on her face when she would see her grandchildren! Her grandkids loved to listen to her play the piano. They also enjoyed eating her homemade cakes. Helen was a woman with a business mind set. She ran her own cleaning service in her early years, and she and Raul owned a couple of successful food businesses. Helen made the best chile verde burritos! The line at her food stand was always long as everyone enjoyed her cooking! She was the best role model to her family. We were truly blessed to have had her for our mother, and grandmother. She will be missed by all, but her legacy will live on forever in our lives and in our hearts.
Helen is survived by her husband of 70 years Raul Ramos, her six children Gloria Campos, Cathy Campos, David Ramos, Linda (Bill) Rocha, Laurie (Pete) Ramirez, Sandra (Jose) Salinas, 25 grandchildren, 73 great grandchildren, and 10 great great-grandchildren. Helen is also survived by her siblings Rosa Tapia, and Ernest Tapia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Maria Luisa Tapia, brothers Abel Tapia, Ruben Tapia, Alex Tapia, granddaughter La Velle Campos, grandsons Raymond Alcala and Richard Ramos Jr.
Services were held on Friday, June 10, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.