Trinidad G. Carbajal ~ “Trinie”
June 12, 1927 – July 26, 2021
Trinie (94), lifelong resident of Chino, CA, passed away peacefully July 26, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
Trinie loved her Catholic Faith, adored her family and friends, never materialistic. She enjoyed simple things, a good warm meal, laughter, reading, praying, and gardening. She also liked reminiscing of growing up and raising her family in Chino.
Trinie is preceded in death by her husband, Edmund “Mundo” Carbajal; her sons, Leonard Carbajal, and Arthur “Bull” Carbajal.
She is survived by her two daughters, Gloria Carbajal, and Sally Ramirez; one son, Edmund “Junie” Carbajal; 8 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 9:30 – 11:00 AM at Funeraria Del Angel, 13002 S. Central Ave., Chino.
Mass, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5048 D. St., Chino.
Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 444 E. Lexington Ave., Pomona, CA.
