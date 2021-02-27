Esther Z. Rosin
Esther Z. Rosin, 90, died Feb. 13, 2021 at Kaiser Permanente in Ontario.
She was born June 21, 1930 and was a resident of Pacifica Senior Living Hillsborough in Chino for four years. Funeral services were held Feb. 17 at Home of Peace Memorial Park in Los Angeles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.