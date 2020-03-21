Ernestina Martinez Rios
January 20, 1933 - March 13, 2020
Ernestina was born in Los Angeles, on January 20, 1933. She peacefully entered heaven in the comfort of her own home in Chino Hills, on
March 13, 2020.
Her husband Alfonso preceded her in death as well as her son David and her daughter Margaret Roman.
She is survived by her sons Alfonso Jr., Manuel, Ruben, Michael, daughters Corinne Sanchez, Lucia Alvarado, Lydia Gonzales, 28 grandchildren, 73 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.
Vigil will be held at Chapel of Memories Funeral Home in Norwalk, California on Sunday March 22, 2020 1:30PM-4:00PM
Funeral Services will be at Chapel of Memories Funeral Home, Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:30AM.
