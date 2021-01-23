Delia Reyes Bustamante
March 19, 1941 - January 5, 2021
Delia Reyes Bustamante, age 79, passed away on January 5, 2021. She was born in El Paso, Texas on March 19, 1941, the second daughter of Carlos and Hortensia Hernandez. Delia graduated from Chino High School in 1960 where she was an active member of the Girls Athletics Association (GAA). She was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church and was very passionate about her faith. Ever the professional, for many years she worked as a mesdical assistant caring for numerous expectant mothers throughout her career. Delia often knitted blankets, slippers, and scarves for loved ones as well as for those in need. She enjoyed spending time with family, listening to music, reading her Bible, gardening, and watching her beloved Dodgers and Lakers. She was known for her witty sense of humor as well as her hard working and resilient spirit.
Delia was preceded in death by her husband Alonso Bustamante and her sister Beatriz Hernandez. She is survived by her three siblings Hortensia Candelas, Bertha Leber, and Carlos Hernandez Jr, all of Chino, CA. Delia was a dedicated mother who treasured her three children: Frank Reyes of Ontario, CA, Theresa Dierks of Fallbrook, CA, and Kathy Seter of Redlands, CA. She also loved her role as a grandmother and proudly spoke of her six grandchildren: Daniel and Garret Reyes, Christopher and Kaitlin Cabrera, and Jimmy and Elizabeth Seter. Her true heartfelt joy came from her great-grandchildren: Ehan, Aria, and Emilia. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones.
A Memorial Mass is planned for January 30, 2021 at 10am at St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church in Chino, CA.
