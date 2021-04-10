Ben Vizio
December 12, 1937 - March 15, 2021
Lifelong Chino resident Ben Vizio died March 15, 2021. He spent his last days with family and friends by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Edith A. Vizio (Woolen), son John A. Vizio and his parents Ben Sr. and Alberta Schafer. He is survived by his sister Barbara Hecht, brother-in-law Bill Woolen, longtime companion Charlotte Lee, his daughter Vicky Vizio, granddaughters Britney Fernandez and Amanda Harris (husband Kyle), grandson Anthony John Vizio (wife Jessica) as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Throughout Ben’s life, he collected many cars, both current and vintage. He spent much of his years post retirement at car shows showing off his vintage T-Bucket, ‘66 El Camino and ‘51 Chevy pickup. He loved fishing with family and friends throughout his life making memories and very funny stories to tell for years to come. He was always a part of his kids and grandkids lives as well as the friends who came with them and whatever they all had going on.
As a young boy, he worked on his father’s walnut groves on Peyton Drive in Chino. From there he worked at the Bean Warehouse in Old Town Chino, then moved on to work at his father-in-law Fletcher Woolen’s potato factory in Ontario. He also worked for Hooker Headers before finishing his working career at ADM Milling where he retired as the plant supervisor 20 years ago. Ben will always be known for his funny stories, big smile and love for animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.