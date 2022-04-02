Helen L. Barak
(nee Panawash)
1/18/1920 - 3/1/2022
(102 years)
Born in Milwaukee, WI to Paul W Panawash and Clara Osterholt (Zimmer). She is survived by her sister, Ruth Osterholt of West Covina, as well as her four children, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Beloved wife of the late Vladimir V Barak (died 2015), loving mother of Edward Barak of Winona, MN, Alan Barak (Fay) of New Auburn, WI, Margaret Coonan (Tom) of Oak Creek, WI and Ann Vineyard (Robert) of Chino Hills, CA.
Helen was widowed in WWII (Edward Paulish) then married “Val” Barak in 1946. In 1972 they moved to Fullerton, where she started as a Nurse’s Aide at Carriage (formerly Wilshire) Nursing home and advanced to Assistant Administrator before retiring. The couple then moved to Calimesa, and finally settled at Pacifica Senior Living in Chino Hills.
Besides being an excellent cook and seamstress, Helen also loved music. She played saxophone in her high school marching band and enjoyed the oboe and piano as well. For many years she and Val attended polka dances. Always putting the needs of others before themselves they also volunteered with Veterans for Peace, Friends of Homebound Seniors, Yucaipa Little Theatre (making costumes) and the Golden State Mobile Owners League.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Accent Care Hospice, formerly Seasons. Final arrangements have been made by Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel of Calimesa. Private interment will be at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin, WI.
