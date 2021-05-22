Frank H. Lowndes
January 29, 1943 – January 27, 2021
Frank H. Lowndes, 77, passed away on January 27, 2021 from stomach cancer. He was a Chino Hills resident for 35 years. He was born in Pasadena, California on January 29, 1943 to Douglas and Frances Lowndes.
He graduated from Pasadena High School in 1960. He worked at Pacific Bell (now AT&T) until entering the Navy from 1964 to 1968, serving in Vietnam and other ports. On May 29, 1971 he married Mary Lu Lakatos. They had two children, Dione and Daniel. In 1976 a job transfer took the family to Concord, California. In 1984 when he left Pacific Bell they returned to Southern California where he started working for Siemens until he retired in 2004.
Frank enjoyed car racing, road trips, some major traveling, internet games, watching tennis, figure skating and “Jeopardy”. He was quiet, easy going and an excellent handy man helping family and friends with their projects.
Survivors included his wife of 49 years, Mary Lu, son Daniel, daughter Dione Cordero, grandson Noah Cordero, granddaughter Savannah Cordero, brother Douglas Lowndes (partner Maureen Peters) nephew Erik Lowndes (Celeste), niece Katie Hart (Kevin) and many in-laws, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends, notably Roy and Patrica Dorsey.
Our family would like to thank Kaiser doctors, medical staff and hospice for their excellent and compassionate care.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
