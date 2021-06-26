David Luna
March 6, 1953 – June 10, 2021
David Luna of Chino Hills, CA was born on March 6th, 1953 in Roswell, NM. He passed away on June 10th, 2021.
He met the love of his life, Cindy in High School and they were married on September 23, 1972. They would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary this year. David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He loved spending time with his family and friends and helping them with whatever was needed. He was always known to lend a helping hand and never shied away from sharing his time or knowledge with those who needed it. David lived a life of example, he was not a man of many words, so when he spoke you knew he was being honest and sincere. He showed his immense heart through his actions. He always made time for his family, he coached his granddaughters in softball and was well known on the softball fields in Chino Hills. He helped to care for his grandchildren so that his children could go to work and know in their hearts and minds that their babies were being loved and adored by their “Papa.” David was an accomplished pilot who loved flying, even after his health issues no longer allowed him to fly. He shared his love of aviation with his family and friends. David was a car enthusiast, a traveler who loved camping with his family and friends. David was a father figure to his son-in-law’s William and Ben and showed them the importance of family first.
David is survived by his beloved wife Cindy, his daughter Shawna and her husband William, his son Mike and his wife Elicia, his daughter Stacy and her husband Ben; granddaughter Ashley and her fiancée Drew, granddaughter Emily and her husband Robert, Ivan, Lilly, Hailey, Madison, Vincent and Cameron; great-granddaughter Naomi and great-grandson Ayden; siblings Vicky Fillips, Steven Luna, Ronnie Luna, and Robert Luna.
A Mass will be held on Thursday July 1st at 10:30am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills, CA. Services are being handled by Funeraria del Angel Chino.
