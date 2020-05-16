Bill Castelazo
July 18, 1927 - May 6, 2020
Bill Castelazo, a former CVUSD teacher and author, passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 92. Bill was born Guillermo Luis Castelazo Vera
Estañol in north Los Angeles on July 18, 1927 to Francisco Castelazo Glennie and Amelia Vera Estañol Pizarro Suarez. After graduating from Loyola High School, Loyola University, and UCLA in Los Angeles, Bill married Jesús Graciela Arizmendi Buelna in 1952, who was also born in L.A. on June 26, 1930. After serving in the military, Bill founded an international language school in Mexico City where he lived for many years then later in Morelia Michoacan. They had no biological children, but adopted two children, Alexis Eduardo and Margarita del Sagrado Corazón. The family returned to Southern California where Bill taught Spanish and ESL at Ayala High School and Chino Valley Adult School where he was very much loved by his students and colleagues. Bill was known as the most interesting man in the world. He loved to travel, read, good food, loved going to the opera in a tux (even ushered at the opera), classical music, theater, history, politics, parties, poetry, film, and fellowshipping at church. He was a devoted Catholic and parishioner at Saint Margaret Mary’s here in Chino. He loved God and continued to foster his faith even in his retirement years in Tulancingo Hidalgo. Bill was a devoted friend, husband, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was very proud of his family history. Bill had many adventures and interesting stories he would humbly share of his life and was always grateful to God for the full life he lived. Bill is survived by one of five siblings, Jorge from Guanajuato, his son Alexis, his grandchildren Sebastian, Luana and Erika. Bill is to be entered at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona, along side his wife Graciela.
