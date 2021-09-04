Lynda Jean Marty
10/2/1940—8/5/2021
Lynda went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2021. She spent most of her life in Southern California. Growing up in Orange and after marriage living in Chino for over 30 years. She and her husband Bernie raised 3 children before retiring to Sequim, Washington where they lived very happily for over 22 years. Lynda survived Hodgkin’s disease in the early 70’s and was a great inspiration to those who talked to her about the cancer. Lynda loved sewing and making quilts. The friends she made in Sequim were some of the closest she had ever known. Lynda moved back down to Chino with her husband a few years ago to be near family because of health reasons.
She is survived by her husband Bernie of 57 years as well as her three children Karen (Brett) Johnson of Chino, California, Brad Marty of Sequim, Washington, and Greg Marty of Ontario, California. She also has two grandchildren Kaylee (Kyle) Bunyea of Running Springs, California and Cameron Johnson of Warrensburg, Missouri as well one great grandson Trevor.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Memorial service will be at St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church 12686 Central Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710. Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 at 11am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.