Clara Buma Sonke
Clara Buma Sonke, 97 years old, died peacefully December 21, 2021, at Bethany Home, in Ripon, California. She is now safe in the arms of her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ.
Clara was the seventh of eight children, born to Adam and Jennie Post Buma. Her family migrated from Iowa to Artesia, CA to resume their dairying business in 1928. After the death of her father, she graduated at age 16 and went to work to support her mother. She met her lifelong sweetheart, Harry Sonke of Chino, and married in 1946. In 1950, they began dairying in Chino, moving the dairy to Ripon, CA in 1973, and retiring after 36 years in 1986. She was the dairy co-owner and bookkeeper.
Clara and Harry faithfully supported missionaries and volunteered with local ministries like Teen Challenge, Jericho House in Chino and Rescue Missions in Central, CA. Clara’s special gift was personal caring: regular writing to missionaries and mentoring face to face and by phone calls to those in need. She was a lifelong member of the Christian Reformed Church in Bellflower, Ontario, and Escalon CA.
Clara is survived by children: Harry (Samantha) Sonke-Riverside CA, Cathy (Hank) Pott-Colorado Springs CO, Jeanne (Dennis) Rempel-Shoreline WA, Jack (Denise)
Sonke-Altadena CA, Mike (Carrie) Sonke-Turlock CA, Virginia (Joe) Hoftiezer-Modesto CA as well as 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Clara is predeceased by Harry (2009), her parents, siblings, and grandson Marty Sonke (2020).
Burial is on January 8 at Ripon Cemetery with Memorial Service at Escalon Christian Reformed Church
