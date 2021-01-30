John Lekkerkerk
October 17, 1956 - January 8, 2021
John C. Lekkerkerk, 64, was born on October 17, 1956, in Artesia, CA to Lane and Audrey Lekkerkerk. Died peacefully at UCSD Medical Center on January 8, 2021. In 1960, the family moved the dairy farm to Chino. John graduated from Chino High in 1973, and Mt. Sac in 1976. Worked and later owned and operated the Lekkerkerk Dairy until 2012. Then he went to work for New Flyer Industries. He attended Chino Valley Reformed/Oaks Church, and other churches till he got sick with I.P.F. John received a double Lung Transplant in 2018. John had a wonderful attitude and a sense of humor, which helped him deal with the transplant and the issues that followed. John continued to work and do his hobby when he could. He enjoyed seeing and doing new things, like traveling, eating, fixing things, and being with his family.
He leaves behind his wife, Wilma, of 39 years of marriage, and daughters and son-in-laws: Joanna (Jared) Janeway, Michelle (Kyle) Fridell, Jennifer (George) Fillinger, and Christina (Sam) Mendoza. Grandchildren Lily & James Janeway, and Weston & Gwen Fillinger. Siblings Janet (Tom) Selinske, Marilyn Lekkerkerk, Linda (Edward) Bos, & Eddy (Lisa) Lekkerkerk, and nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lane and Audrey Lekkerkerk.
Viewing is scheduled for February 5, 2021, at Draper Mortuary in Ontario, CA from 3-7 p.m. with proper safety precautions.
