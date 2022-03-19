Denise Rae Rodriguez
December 1, 1956 – February 27, 2022
Denise was born December 1st, 1956, in Barstow, CA to Richard and Mary Hargrove. She attended school in Chino, CA and graduated from Chino High School in 1974. On July 12, 1980, she married Robert Rodriguez. She lived in Bloomington, CA for nearly 20 of her 35 married years. She retired from Xerox after working for twenty years. The last five years she lived in Mira Loma with her beloved dog “Baby.” She was blessed to have been loved by her family and friends until the Lord called her home on February 27, 2022. She passed peacefully with Baby, her mother and both sisters by her side. She leaves behind her mother, Mary Hargrove of Chino, CA and two sisters: Debbie (Chris) Baehler of Janesville, CA and Donna (David) Riddle of Parker, CO. She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews: Jaime (Brian) Stevens of Dahlonega, GA, Ryan (D’Ann) Riddle of San Luis Obispo, CA, Jolene (Blake) Giese of Doyle, CA, Cassie (Derreck) Cowdroy of Karratha Western Australia, Matthew (Heidie) Riddle of San Angelo, TX, and Jillian (Will) Ross of Littleton, CO, great nephews: Logan and Tristan Stevens, Owen Giese, Chace and Nolan Cowdroy, Matthew, Joseph, and Benjamin Riddle, Wyatt and Jacob Ross, and great nieces Abigail, Grace, Jillian, and Stephanie Giese, Macy Stevens, Aubrey and Brooke Riddle, and Emily Ross, who all loved her deeply. She was fortunate to have many friends who loved her. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Chad Baehler, father, Richard Hargrove and husband, Robert Rodriguez. In honoring her wishes there will be no public celebration of life services.
“The old life is going, and the new life has begun (2 Corinthians 5:17) The same God who takes a caterpillar and changes it into a butterfly, transforms sinners into saints.”
