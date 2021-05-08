Thomas L. Almendarez
May 24, 1956 - April 20, 2021
It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our brother Tommy Almendarez. Tommy passed away April 20, 2021 with his loved ones by his side. If you were lucky enough to meet and know Tommy you are truly blessed. Tommy was a rare individual who lived and loved life like no other.
Tommy was born May 24, 1956 and was the first born child of Lico and Grace Almendarez. He was raised in Chino, and graduated from Chino High School in 1974. He was a heavy equipment operator for Chino Pipeline, B & A Construction and WR Construction companies. For the last 30 plus years of his life, Tommy was dedicated to helping others maintain their sobriety as well as his own. His perseverance was an inspiration to countless members of Narcotics Anonymous and all who knew him. Tommy loved his family and friends and would give the shirt off his back to a stranger. We will never forget his undying love for us.
Tommy leaves behind a family who loved him dearly, his son David Almendarez, mother Grace Almendarez, brothers Michael (Connie) Almendarez, Richard (Cyndi) Almendarez, sisters Ramona (Adrian) Reynosa, Nancy (Robert) Taylor, Linda (John) Abbott, blood brother Marcus (Rosie) Rimando as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Lico Almendarez.
Services will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Ontario on Saturday, May 15, 2021 with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. followed by Graveside Service at 2:00 p.m. at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park in Riverside. In lieu of flowers please take the time to give a loved one a phone call or a hug and express your love.
(0) comments
