Martin Vander Laan
Nov. 24, 1929 – March 20, 2022
Martin Vander Laan, age 92, of Ontario passed away at home on March 20, 2022. Martin was born in Joure, Freisland, Netherlands. He was a retired dairyman who had been in the dairy industry for over 70 years.
He was born on his parent’s dairy farm in Joure in 1929. During WWII his hometown was occupied by the Germans. In 1945 it was liberated by the Canadians. In 1947 Martin, along with his parents and siblings came to America thru the Panama Canal to Southern California. In the early 1950’s Martin’s parents, Martin and Tena moved to Corona where they built “Hill Top Dairy.” Martin worked for his parents as a milker.
In 1952 he met his future wife, Tillie Buma at Dutch Skating Night at the rink in Norwalk. They married in 1953. Martin continued working for his parents until he bought a small herd that he and Tillie worked together. Their daughter Lubertha (Tweddy) was born in 1954 and their son Martin (Fuzzy) was born in 1956.
In 1959 he sold his herd and went back to work for his father. In January of 1962 he moved his family to Artesia. In Artesia he bought his first large herd of cows. The family stayed there until May of 1967, when he moved his family and cows to the dairy farm he had purchased in Ontario. Martin and Tillie remained in the dairy business until September of 2012.
Martin and Tillie loved traveling the world. They were in all the Scandinavian countries. They traveled to Ireland, Germany, Belgium, Austria, France, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, Burma, Tahiti, New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, New Guinee, and 12 times back to visit the Netherlands. They also visited 25 states in America.
He was preceded in death his wife Tillie, sister Gaya and his brothers Ralph and Henry.
Martin is survived by his children Tweddy and Fuzzy, his sister Alice and his brother Bill. He has many nieces and nephews.
His health declined over the last two years. He wanted to die at his home on his beloved dairy and he did. He will be missed, but he is in eternal glory.
His wish was for a graveside service with family and friend. The service well be 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, April 21, at Bellevue Cemetery, 1240 W. “G” Street in Ontario.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Martin’s name to your favorite charity.
